Canadian singer Justin Bieber has COVID-19 (EFE)

Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19. The 27-year-old singer learned of the diagnosis on Saturday and is in good health. The musician has mild symptomsinformed a representative of the pop star to the American site TMZ.

Bieber’s concert at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed to Tuesday, June 28. It is believed that his concerts in Arizona and Los Angeles, both scheduled for next week, will also be rescheduled..

“Due to multiple members within the Justice Tour family testing positive for COVID, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, very disappointed, but the health and safety of his team and fans is always his number one priority, ”reads an official statement from the singer.

The Canadian artist opened The Justice World Tour Friday night in San Diego. His manager, Scooter Braun, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were in the audience.

Justin Bieber, has become one of the most successful singers in the world. She is currently the number one artist on YouTube, with more than 60 million subscribers, and on Spotify, she recently unseated Ariana Grande, who until December 2020 had positioned herself as the most listened to singer on the music streaming platform.

A few days ago, Amazon Prime released the documentary “Justin Bieber: Our World”an audiovisual material that takes us a bit into the private life of the successful singer.

production shows behind the scenes of the show he gave on the roof of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 guests at the end of 2020in what was his first concert after three years and in the midst of the pandemic.

The documentary follows Bieber and his close crew during the month before the show, as they rehearse and build the set; In addition, the production also captures the personal moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey, which they recorded themselves.

”The film documents some intense and exciting moments, preparing me to return to the stage during this season of uncertainty. Meeting with my team, overcoming obstacles and giving a special show, surrounded by friends and family: everything is here”Bieber said in a statement.

Keep reading:

Benicio del Toro: he lost his mother at age 9, why he left his business career and how he was the youngest villain in 007

The secrets of Jake Gyllenhaal: the tortuous sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston, the song that Taylor Swift dedicated to her and her panic attack in “Spider-Man”