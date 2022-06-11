Justin Bieber has facial paralysis and says his health condition is “serious”

ANDl canadian singer Justin Bieberrevealed this Friday the main reason for canceling two of his concerts in toronto and one more in Washington D.C.because suffered from facial paralysis.

The pop superstar was scheduled to perform at the Scotiabank Arena in downtown toronto tuesday and wednesdayMeanwhile in dc this fridayalthough he made a last minute decision to postpone the shows due to his health condition is “serious”.

Through his Instagram account, Justin Bieber posted a video detailing the symptoms and showing the public that the right side of his face is practically motionless.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking“, is heard in the Instagram video. “I can’t smile on this side of my face… there is complete paralysis in the center of my face“.

“This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish it wasn’t… So for those frustrated by my cancellations of upcoming shows, obviously I am physically unable to do themBieber added in the video.

For now, JB practices facial exercises that will help him improve his condition, so he explained to his fans that they should wait to see him return to the stage.

Previously the Bieber’s health condition had been complicated because he also suffers from Lyme diseasealthough it was unknown if this condition had been the problem to cancel their concerts.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

The disease is associated with herpes zoster tico and according to medical experts, occurs when “a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near either earWith this, the syndrome Ramsay Hunt can cause facial paralysis as has happened to Justin Bieber, besides that also “hearing loss may exist in the affected ear“, so the 28 year old singer will have to stop in case of preventing more complications in your health.

In the same way, it should be clarified that the syndrome of Ramsay Hunt it is “caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. After the chickenpox goes away, the virus still lives in the nerves. Years later, it can be reactivated. When it does, it can affect your facial nerves.” reads mayoclinic.org, although it also ensures that a timely treatment can help a favorable recovery.