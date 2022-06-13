Justin Bieber Has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: ‘Please Pray For Me’

Friday June 10, Justin Bieber announced that he had to give up part of his tour. The 28-year-old singer is indeed suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome which paralyzes half of his face.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has been traveling the United States since February for his “Justice World Tour”. But the star announced Friday very sad news for both him and his fans. Indeed, he will have to give up going on stage for an indefinite period.

The 28-year-old announced on his Instagram account that he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. He called on his fans to pray for him: “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, caused by a virus that attacks a nerve in my ear and in my face, which causes facial paralysis”, explains the artist in his video.

Ph. Instagram @justinbieber

In his message facing the camera, we can see that the right part of his face is motionless. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile from that side. This nostril does not move,” he explains.

A rare disease

“For those who are frustrated by the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I am simply not able to provide them. It’s pretty serious. Even if I had hoped that it was not the case, ”explains Justin Bieber to his fans.

Indeed, this syndrome is described by the Orphea.net portal as a rare disease, “characterized by auricular shingles associated with peripheral facial nerve paralysis, often accompanied by other cranial nerve lesions”.

In addition, the disease can sometimes cause hearing loss, tinnitus: very annoying symptoms for the young singer. Although in the majority of cases, facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome is temporary, sometimes this symptom becomes permanent.

AFP / A. Weiss

Nevertheless, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can be treated. Justin Bieber also explained in his message that he was doing exercises to regain the motor skills of the part of his paralyzed face.