Justin Bieber has Ramsay Hunt syndrome

justin bieber is currently on tour for Justice World Tour. Recall that the singer also renovated his house this winter.

Last Friday via instagram, he announced the terrible news to his fans. He is affected by Ramsay Hunt syndrome; a rare syndrome that created paralysis in his face.

Due to this syndrome, he must cancel his upcoming concerts to rest, and hope for a return to normal for his face. The good news is that he seems confident that his face will return to normal with regular exercise. For most people, this syndrome is temporary. It develops from the varicella virus. Thus, only people who have had chickenpox in the past can develop Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The latter causes hearing loss accompanied by pain in the ears, difficulty closing one eye, dizziness and vertigo, a change in the perception of taste and smell, etc.

Recall that in February, Justin had to postpone a concert in Las Vegas due to a positive test for Covid-19.

We wish Justin a quick recovery so we can see him back on stage again.

You can see the full video here: