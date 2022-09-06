Justin Bieber: his Brazilian fans wear diapers at his concert!

Incredible but true ! Brazilian Justin Bieber Fans Admitted They Wear Diapers To Their Favorite Artist’s Concert!

Justin Bieber’s success is such that it can lead to very strange behavior… His Brazilian fans have admitted that they wore diapers to his concert! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Justin Bieber: back on stage

Justin Bieber is a hard worker. But alas, his career was hampered by a big unforeseen event. The world famous artist has revealed that he is suffering from a terrible disease. It’s about then Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a facial paralysis that shocked him more than ever. It was on his Instagram account that he announced the news to his fans.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I cannot smile on this side of my face. So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face”.

No choice ! The singer therefore had to cancel his concerts, and three dates of his world tour. So he rested with his wife Hailey who also had health problems. He also promised his fans that he would return to form:

“It’s quite serious, as you can see. I wish it weren’t, but obviously my body is telling me I need to slow down. I hope you understand. I will use this time to rest, relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do.”

And he kept his promise! Justin Bieber is back on stage to the delight of his followers. Moreover, his long world tour will only end in the spring of 2023. He will also be in Paris on March 6 and 7 of next year.

THE AMOUNT OF LOVE BRASIL FANS HAVE FOR JUSTIN BIEBER IS AMAZING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4Cif4TuOsh — ً (@JAILEYSWRLD) September 5, 2022

Crazy fans

So inevitably, no one wants to miss the return of Justin Bieber on stage. His fans have therefore planned everything so as not to miss a second of the artist’s concert.

As surprising as it may seem, many are fanatics who wore diapers. No, it’s not a joke! This is what fan Clara Modanez revealed.

She said she took a diaper from her grandmother so she didn’t have to leave his place at the front of the stage, to go to the toilets. “It was the first time I wore a diaper at a gig like this,” she told Globo.

“I’ve seen people say they were going to wear a diaper. And so I decided to do it too. Because I don’t want to lose my place for anything in the world. So I got this diaper from my grandmother and she doesn’t even know it, poor thing. It’s hard to bear but I hang on. It will only be a last resort. I drink very little water. »

What a funny idea ! The young Brazilian added that‘she had lined up at 5:30 in the morning, to attend the 11 p.m. concert. So she waited a whole day with her diaper.

One thing is certain, Justin Bieber has fans ready to do anything to see him sing.