Justin Bieber: his mentor Usher gives his news on his health!

Usher, who is relatively close to Justin Bieber, has just released an update regarding his pal’s health issues.

According to Usher’s recent revelations, Justin Bieber would be better off since his facial paralysis. The MCE TV editorial tells you everything from A to Z.

Justin Bieber developed facial paralysis

As you probably know, Justin Bieber is pretty bad lately. At the beginning of June, he informed his fans that he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

But what is this disease concretely ? “It’s a virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and which caused the paralysis of my face. »explained the star, on his own social networks.

The images were also very impressive. If you missed them, don’t panic. It is still time. You just have to click on the following link.

Of course, Justin Bieber was forced to cancel several concert dates. Indeed, the doctor strongly advised him to favor rest.

Fortunately, his fans preferred to send him strength rather than blame him for his absence. Same for Hailey Bieber. His darling got awfully close to him during this sad time. It must be said that she herself has experienced some health problems in the past. She is therefore well placed to understand.

But Justin Bieber isn’t the only star to have already suffered from facial paralysis. There has also been Angelina Jolie, Katie Holmes, George Clooney, Sylvester Stallone or even Pierce Brosnan. And they all got away with it. What reassure the relatives of the singer. The MCE TV editorial staff tells you more, in the rest of this article.

Usher gives an update

What may reassure Justin Bieber fans even more is the news that Usher, one of his very good friends, has just given. According to his words, he would be better off. He even managed to enjoy your vacation.

“As an artist, I think we are all going to experience things that people won’t necessarily understand, and a life that comes with a lot of pressure. »he then claimed.

Before adding: “I think he obviously took the world on a journey. And this trip I’m happy to be at the start, and I’m still a part of it to this day, as a friend. ».

What struck Usher, however, was the support to which Justin Bieber was entitled since the announcement of his illness. “I think whatever he’s going through right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support of his fans and his family. »he launched, according to the media Complex.

If you want to hear more from him, know that he continues to post on Instagram. Although, it must be admitted, this is less frequent than usual.

We hope, in any case, that he will enjoy his summer until the last moment. And, above all, that he will regain his strength to face his next dates. Case to follow!

Photo credits: PhotosByDutch/Splash News/ABACA

Ruymen Jim/UPI/ABACA

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA