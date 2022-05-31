Justin Bieber: his sweet message for his little sister’s birthday!

Justin Bieber celebrated the 14th birthday of his sister Jazmyn Bieber, the daughter of his father Jeremy Bieber, on Instagram.

Justin Bieber made a beautiful tribute to his sister Jazmyn on Instagram. On his birthday, he shared a cute selfie of them. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Who is Jazmyn Bieber?

Justin Bieber grew up with his maternal grandparents because his mother Patti Malette could not take care of him, because of his addiction problems. In effect, the singer’s mother even tried to kill herself just before giving birth.

Besides, she talks about it in her book Nowhere But Upreleased in September 2012. The title of his novel refers to a lyric from a song by his son Justin Bieber, Up.

Despite everything, Justin Bieber remains very close to his mother. Thus, when he knows a musical feat, Patti Malette reacts quickly on social networks. This was, moreover, the case for his music record on Spotify.

Justin Bieber’s mom and dad didn’t raise their child together. And for good reason, they separated before he was born. As a result, the singer began to grow as an only child, but it didn’t last long.

Indeed, Jeremy Bieber had two children with another woman. It is Jazmyn Bieber born May 30, 2008 and Jaxon Bieber born November 20, 2009. And like, Justin Bieber born March 1, 1994 has quite a gap with them, he has grown a little with them but not too much.

But that didn’t stop him from being close to Jazmyn and Jaxon since they were born. Thereby, when it’s their birthdayhe does not hesitate to give them a little Instagram post to share his love for them to the whole world.

Justin Bieber has something in common with his brother and sister. Just like Kris Jenner with her daughters, Jeremy Bieber has therefore given only first names beginning with a “J” to his children.

Justin Bieber honors his half-sister Jazmyn

This Monday, May 30, 2022, Justin Bieber paid a beautiful tribute to his little sister, Jazmyn. To properly celebrate his 14th birthday, he posted a carousel where they both appear in different years.

To caption these three beautiful souvenir photos, Justin Bieber wanted to write these sweet words: “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, prettiest little sister and the most precious that a brother could ask for!! I love you @jazmynbieber. “This surge of love for his sister will not surprise his fans because he has always taken the habit of presenting her on the Web, and this, since a young age.

On May 11, 2022, Jazmyn Bieber took advantage of a Jaxon, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber family moment to take a nice souvenir photo. The Canadian singer also has another 3-year-old half-sister, Bay. The latter does not appear on Jazmyn’s Instagram post.

In short, the star is part of a large blended family. Yes, he may have been born an only child, his father knew how to offer him a brother and a few sisters.