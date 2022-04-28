Justin Bieber: his wife Hailey had heart surgery after his stroke

For Justin Bieber and his wife, 2022 seems to be turning into a showdown. After a shooting that injured several people at a private party in Los Angeles, the singer was struck by Covid-19. Not enough to endanger the life of the interpreter of Love Yourself but enough to pose a very real threat to his singing tour, the Justice World Tour. Las Vegas fans were thus deprived of the concert initially scheduled for February 20 and postponed to 2023… And in the process it was Hailey Bieber, the discreet wife of Justin, who had experienced health setbacks. Last February, TMZ indeed revealed that the young woman had been taken in the hospital in emergency for a health problem, a subject on which the couple had not spoken for several weeks. On March 13, the young woman finally confirmed discomfort, while she was having breakfast with her husband. She gave some details about a “very small blood clot” in the brain that had ended up being eliminated by his body and claimed to have “recovered within hours.”

An anomaly in the heart in question

But for Alec Baldwin’s niece things didn’t stop there as she tells in a new video on YouTube, titled Telling my story… After his stay in the hospital, the doctors wanted to understand the cause of what is called a transient ischemic attack (TIA). The beauty therefore did additional examinations at UCLA. And the cause of the evil was found… in his heart which suffers from an anomaly the FOP. The patent foramen ovale, the manikin explains, is like “a flap between the right and left chambers of the heart”. “Normally, at birth, it is supposed to close on its own”, she explained, noting that hers hadn’t closed. “They discovered that I had grade 5 PFO, which is the highest rank one can have. Mine was quite large. What usually happens is that the heart filters the blood clot to the lungs and the lungs absorb it because they’re so big they can handle it.” But in March things didn’t go well, as Ireland Baldwin’s cousin reveals: “The blood clot, escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain and that’s why I suffered a mini-stroke.”

Justin Bieber’s wife later said she was “just grateful they found it”and that the doctors who treated her were able to perform a procedure in which they use “a button” to close the flap in the heart. “I’m so relieved to be able to move on from this really scary situation and get on with my life.”, she concluded. A relief also for her husband who had confided in the situation in the middle of a concert in Denver. “It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scaryhe had launched to the crowd But I know for a fact that God has it in his hands, and that’s a good thing“. God and science a bit too.