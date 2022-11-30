Justin Bieber: his wife Hailey poses with a round belly, worrying revelations about his health

The year 2022 will not have been the easiest for Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, who have accumulated health problems. And it seems that everything is not yet arranged, as the young model revealed to her community on social networks.

2022 will probably not leave a taste of coming back to Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey. The couple has experienced many terrifying health issues over the past year. Last June, the singer announced that he could not ensure all of its concerts scheduled for the following weeks. The reason ? The interpreter of Love Yourself was affected by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which completely paralyzed half of his face. “For those frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them. It’s pretty serious as you can see,” he confessed from his Instagram account in a very disturbing video. If he resumed his musical tour for a while, he ended up throwing in the towel in October, believing quite logically that he had to do everything to preserve his health.

And for his wife, nothing is going well either. Alec Baldwin’s niece accumulates health problems, and they are far from trivial. Last February, TMZ indeed revealed that the young woman had been taken in the hospital in emergency, for a health problem. A few weeks later, the young woman confirmed the facts and spoke of discomfort while having breakfast with her husband.

Hailey Bieber faces a new ordeal

The lovely blonde gave some details about a “very small blood clot” in the brain that had ended up being eliminated by his body. She claimed to have “recovered in a few hours”. But additional tests have been carried out by doctors wishing to understand the cause of what is called a transient ischemic attack (TIA). And the results revealed that Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend Suffered From Severe Heart Disorder which had caused the creation of this clot. “The blood clot escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain and that’s why I suffered a mini-stroke” had explained Ireland Baldwin’s cousin. To avoid any risk of recurrence, the young woman had to undergo heart surgery.

Unfortunately, the young woman encounters new problems. A few days ago, the 26-year-old top posed on social media, revealing a nicely rounded belly. What to feed the hopes of the fans who see Justin Bieber becoming a dad. The pretty blonde immediately slammed the door on this hypothesis. “This is not a babyshe immediately warned. I have an apple-sized ovarian cyst.. It’s painful and distressing and it gives me nausea, bloating, cramps and I get very emotional.” The young woman spoke to all those who, like her, go through this type of ordeal: “We will get there”. Let’s hope for the Biebers that 2023 will start under better auspices…