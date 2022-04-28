Justin Bieber: his wife Hailey suffered a stroke? Why she was hospitalized

On March 10, Hailey Baldwin thought of the worst. While having lunch with her husband, Alec Baldwin’s niece was rushed to hospital after a disturbing incident. Numb Limbs and Speech Impairment, Justin Bieber’s Wife Featured all the signs of a serious cerebrovascular accident (CVA). A month later, this Thursday, April 28, the model finally confides in a Youtube video, published on her channel: “We were talking and all of a sudden I felt a really weird feeling travel down my arm, from my shoulder all the way to my fingertips, and it made them feel really numb, weird,” she remembers in front of the camera.

In this twelve-minute video, Hailey Baldwin recalls the terror felt by her 28-year-old pop star husband: “Justin was like, ‘Are you okay? And I just didn’t answer because I didn’t know what to answer, then he asked me the question again and when I was about to answer, I couldn’t speak”, reveals the young woman. “The right side of my face started to sag. I couldn’t utter a sentence or words“.

Hailey Baldwin: her blood clot caused by a contraceptive pill

Urgently hospitalized, the muse ultimately did not have a stroke but a mini AIT: “she had a blood clot in her brain, linked to a transient ischemic attack (AIT)”, reports Paris Match. “A TIA, often referred to as a mini-stroke, usually only lasts a few minutes and does not cause permanent damage”. According to his analysis, several factors contributed to this incident, including his birth control pills “which I should never have taken because I am a migraine sufferer anyway“she points out. “a stroke is a potential side effect of the pill”. In addition, Hailey Baldwin was barely recovered from the Covid-19 had dozed off during a very long flight without wearing compression socks: “the perfect mix to have a small blood clot“.

