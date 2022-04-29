Justin Bieber in the mountains for the clip of Honest!

Discover the new clip of the Canadian singer.

While the previous two years have been marked by the health crisis and the impossibility of performing in concert around the world, the Canadian-born singer seems determined to place 2022 under the sign of song… and lives! It is therefore for the greatest pleasure of his community that Justin Bieber unveiled, in March 2021, Justice, his seventh studio album. Driven by titles Anyone, Lonely or Peacheson which he is accompanied by Daniel Caesar, the new opus of the planetary star has met with enormous success.

While he has just started his world tour, and after his visit to the Coachella festival, Justin Bieber announced a few months ago that he would perform in France. Seven years after his last visit to the capital, he will therefore be the headliner of the Accor Arena (formerly Bercy) on March 6, 2023. An event whose places should sell out very quickly and during which the artist will be able to perform his greatest hits there, but especially those from his last two albums that he has not yet had the chance to defend on stage in front of his French audience.

In the meantime, it’s with the snowy clip of Honest that the Canadian artist has decided to make a comeback at top speed. A title he shares with Don Toliver and for which they went to the mountains. Indeed, most of the scenes are shot on the slopes, in a luxurious chalet or even on a frozen lake. An environment that should remind Justin Bieber of his childhood since he grew up in North America, far from Los Angeles where he now lives. Already seen more than 350,000 times in just a few hours, this new project should once again attract the curiosity of its fans.