Justin Bieber is already preparing his next album (and collaborating with John Mayer)

No rest for the wicked ! While he is currently in full Justice World Tour (note that he will notably not pass France in March 2023), Justin Bieber already seems ready to open the next chapter of his career: the interpreter of Peaches is already working on his next opus and, obviously, the rocker John Mayer should be part of the adventure. During his interview for The Ebro Show (Apple Music), Justin Bieber thus released some secrets: “ I don’t think there is a date yet [de sortie], but I know it’s something we’re planning. It’s almost over » , he explained. ” It sounds really good. I’m really excited. There are a lot of cool collaborations and yeah, it should be out soon “.

John Mayer guest on the project

While fans are expecting a few guests (as was the case on his previous opuses), Justin Bieber has already confirmed the presence of John Mayer: ” John Mayer is on the project, which is really crazy. Insane guitar solos that are really cool! It’s someone with whom I have [envie de travailler] since a long time ». For the most curious fans, the artist even shares a recording memory: “ We were at Henson studios [à Los Angeles, ndlr], I was working on a song, he came and said to me, “Can I go to the cabin? (…) He went there, he threw a guitar solo and I was just amazed to see him give this gift, to see him at work because he is really on another level. It’s crazy ! “.

For the time being, no release date has yet been mentioned for this new project… but, one thing is certain, this new chapter promises to be as brilliant as the previous one. As a reminder, the album Justice has sold nearly 9 million copies worldwide.