Justin Bieber is back on the road with the revival of the Justice World Tour

The singer’s tour had been cut short after he suffered facial paralysis from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome. However, he recently announced that the tour was resuming.

Justin Bieber announces the resumption of the Justice World Tour

a little over a month ago,bieber showed up on social media with an announcement via video. Indeed, the singer shared that Ramsay Hunt syndrome he had been diagnosed. “It’s pretty serious, as you can see. I wish that weren’t the case. But obviously my body is telling me that I have to slow down”the singer said in the video.

With this announcement, we also learned that the Justice World Tour of the singer would be delayed. However, it was shared recently on the tour’s Instagram page that justin was ready to return to the stage.

“The Justice World Tour will resume at the Lucca Festival in Italy on July 31. Justin will depart through a series of European festivals and continue on his international world tour of performances in South America, South Africa, Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand then return to Europe in 2023” can we read on the page.

For those in the United States anxiously waiting to hear more about when their dates will be rescheduled, it looks like they’ll have to wait. However, it was specified that these dates “will be announced soon”.