Justin Bieber is better and will resume his tour on Sunday

Affected by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin Bieber had been forced to cancel certain dates of his Justice World Tour. Now cured, the singer has announced that he will be back on stage in Italy on Sunday July 31.

On June 10, Justin Bieber explained in a video posted on Instagram to suffer from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is a rare and painful complication of the virus that causes shingles and chickenpox. The 28-year-old star revealed that half of her face was paralyzed due to the disease.

The singer was then forced to cancel several dates of his world tour, the Justice World Tour. On Instagram, the devout Christian claimed to trust God and asked his fans to pray for him.

More than a month later, he finally announced that his tour would resume. He will return to the stage on Sunday July 31 in Italy.

“Justin Bieber will resume his tour at the end of July 💜 happy to see you well & looking forward to seeing you on stage JB! #BIEBERISBACK,” he posted on his July 19 tour Instagram account.

The Justice World Tour is made up of 90 dates in more than 20 countries, the singer is notably expected in France in Paris on March 6 and 7, 2023.

Camille Westphal Perrier

Image credit: Shutterstock.com / DFree