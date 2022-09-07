Justin Bieber is cured and will resume his world tour

The singer suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome which caused paralysis.

Published on 07/21/2022 at 12:12

Justin Bieber is finally back. A few weeks ago, on June 10, he announced to his fans that he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes facial paralysis. In addition to being very disabling, these paralysis can be painful. The singer had to stop his world tour for six weeks.

Today, the news is good: the star will resume his “Justice” world tour. It will restart on July 31.







The announcement of his illness was made on video. Justin Bieber explained to his fans: “ I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt, it comes from a virus that attacks the nerves of my ear and my face (…) So, for those who are frustrated by the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I am not just not physically able to do them. It’s pretty serious as you can see “.







His tour will make a detour to Europe. The singer is expected in Italy, then in Denmark, Sweden, France and the Netherlands. Finally, he will be with us for March 20 and 21, 2023.









