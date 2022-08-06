Justin Bieber is delighted to resume his tour after his health glitch

Justin Bieber has resumed his tour and he is delighted! At the beginning of June, the singer revealed that he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a disease which had caused the paralysis of half of his face. A serious health concern that led to the postponement of many dates while it took the pop star almost two months to fully recover. Last Sunday, Justin Bieber was ready to go back on stage, the tour having resumed in Lucca, Italy.

” We are back. What a beautiful, beautiful evening. wow. I love you guys, you are the sexiest group of people I know. I’m just so grateful to be back. I love you guys so much… Let’s go and we’ll tear it all up, ”he said backstage, surrounded by his entire team and his wife Hailey, as shown in a video posted on Instagram.

The troupe then shared a prayer before kicking off the show.

Work to be done

Once on stage, Justin Bieber obviously had a few words of recognition for his audience.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for being part of this tour. Come on, let’s enjoy the rest of the evening, ”he said.

From now on, Justin Bieber will continue a long world tour which will not end until the spring of 2023. He will also be in Paris on March 6 and 7 of next year.