Justin Bieber is going to do a surprise performance at the Coachella festival?

According to information from TMZ, Justin Bieber could make a surprise visit to the next Coachella show.

It starts tonight. Indeed, like every year, Coachella will bring together thousands of fans and many artists for a week. Among the more than impressive line-up, we could discover Justin Bieber who would come as a surprise.

Soon dad?

If so, this is very good news. For the fans, of course, but also for Justin Bieber himself. Indeed, in a few months or a few years, the artist should not have as much time as today.

For a very simple reason. Indeed, with Hailey Baldwin, the idea of ​​having a child Of course, they cross their minds. However, it would not be for now to believe the last statements of the pretty blonde. And this, even more since his rant.

A few days ago, while the couple was at the Grammy party, many rumors were born. Indeed, the majority of fans seemed convinced that the darling of the Canadian artist was pregnant.

“Is a little Belieber on the way?” Fans think Hailey Bieber is pregnant after seeing what looks like a baby bump during her Grammy appearance this weekend” . Some netizens said.

What to bring out the darling of Justin Bieber of its hinges. This one taking the floor to make things clear. She responded to the Instagram post relaying the rumor with a sentence making her annoyance clear: “I’m not pregnant, leave me alone” .

In terms of annoyance, the couple has to deal with several subjects that throw them off their hinges. Including the hacking of Justin Bieber’s Youtube channel. He was not the only one in this situation. Given that Kanye West suffered the same fate.

Justin Bieber soon at Coachella

Fortunately, good news has just arrived. At least, if it were to be confirmed. Indeed, according to information from TMZ, a big surprise could take place at Coachella. As a reminder, the event takes place from Friday April 15 to Sunday April 24.

In fact, in a week, many artists can arrive without warning. We especially remember Daft Punk landing to everyone’s surprise after a few years of absence. If Justin Bieber is not absent, he could still point the tip of his nose.

Because if you did not know, it was not planned at the start. But as our colleagues note, the situation could change. According to several sources dealing with the artist’s tour, he has just made a temporary stop.

Probably to prepare for another project. And so this could be her coming to Coachella. According to the sources in question, he should make an appearance alongside Daniel Caesar. For a performance of the 2021 single “Peaches”.

We will still have to be patient to know whether or not this rumor will be confirmed. Let’s hope for Justin Bieber fans that it arrives this weekend and not later. Because the wait to be very long.