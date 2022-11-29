Justin Bieber is inspired by his couple with Hailey for his songs!

Justin Bieber made Hailey his muse. Indeed, the singer recently admitted that he is inspired by his wife for his songs.

Ah love… Justin Bieber is happier than ever in the arms of his wife, Hailey. Moreover, the singer has just explained that he was inspired by his story with the pretty blonde to write his songs. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Justin Bieber in love

Many of you are still following the news surrounding Justin Bieber. And for good reason ! The Canadian singer continues to share his daily life on social networks.

Photos, videos, stories. The artist is having a field day. To the delight of his fans. But if the interpreter of the title “Peaches” loves to unveil his new projects on the Web, there is one thing he loves above all: Highlighting his relationship with Hailey Baldwin.

Exit Selena Gomez, the young man has found love in the arms of Alec Baldwin’s niece. And the least we can say is that the two lovebirds are more accomplices than ever.

Now married for a few years, they do not let go of a sole. So much so that many rumors are beginning to arise.

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey soon to give birth to a baby ? In any case, this is what the couple’s fans are looking forward to.

Unfortunately, Kendall Jenner’s BFF isn’t ready to become a mother just yet. Thus, she prefers to focus on her career before taking this important step.

Moreover, all does not seem to be going well in the life of the young woman. Lately, the star had a stroke. Shortly after her stroke, she underwent heart surgery.

” They found out that I had grade 5 PFO, which is the highest grade one can have. Mine was quite big. What usually happens is that the heart filters the blood clot to the lungs and the lungs absorb it because they are so big they can handle it. »

This is in particular what Justin Bieber’s wife explained in a recent video uploaded to YouTube. MCE TV tells you more!

Hailey the singer’s muse

Today, Justin Bieber’s wife looks much better. Much to the relief of the couple’s fans. Moreover, this ordeal will only have strengthened the love that the singer feels for Hailey.

In recent interview for Pandora NOW on SiriusXMthe young man confided in his relationship with the model.

He then confessed draw inspiration from her to write his songs. “Love is like the foundation of life and is the foundation of my music.”

“It’s important to me that I sing first what I live. I was talking to Hailey [Bieber] this morning. It’s as if she was my priority before anything else. So being on the same page with her is the main thing. »

A beautiful statement. In any case, one thing is certain, it is that this interview will have allowed fans of Justin Bieber to realize how much the latter is filled. Too cute !