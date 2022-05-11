According to StubHub, Justin Bieber is the most requested pop singer on tour this summer. But his coming is expensive.

We are all fans of a particular artist that we would like to see on stage. But it would seem that in the world it is Justin Bieber who is the most requested. At least, as far as the pop realm goes for her tour scheduled for this summer.

The worries of the star

But being also asked, fans can tell themselves that the darling of Hailey Baldwin can recover a nice ticket behind. And therefore have no worries in his life. Nay! The artist would experience some complicated moments lately.

Ferrari can attest to that. Indeed, the famous car brand with a rearing horse does not have a good relationship with Justin Bieber. To this point that she banned the singer. By forbidding him to buy a new car from their brand.

The reason ? The fact that the darling of Hailey Baldwin did not respect the “code of ethics” of the brand. To better understand the reasons for this anger, we must go back to when the singer bought an F458 in 2011.

A very popular model that the Quebec artist bought in basic white. However, the color does not seem to have suited him. Since he made the choice to repaint in bright blue and matte. A choice not at all digested by Ferrari.

Especially since Justin Bieber added black rims that did not come from the brand. It was enough to drive a wedge between the two parties. Add to that couple problems with Hailey Baldwin and you have a complicated moment for the singer.

All is well between him and his girlfriend. But he recently admitted to having experienced mild depression after marriage. “I remember when I first got married I had a little emotional breakdown” .

Justin Bieber most requested on tour

He indicated at first before specifying: “Because I thought marriage would solve all my problems and it didn’t. You want your wife to do something you don’t and sometimes it’s hard to look at yourself in the mirror” .

Despite everything, this does not prevent Justin Bieber from working. The artist could soon release his 7th album as he said in a web interview recently. In this regard, he explained: “It sounds really good. I’m excited! I have a lot of interesting stuff to show you” .

Before specifying: “and, yes, it should happen shortly. ‘Cause we’re finishing the album” . In fact, we can understand that the artist is requested for tours. Precisely, as we let you know, he is said to be the most in demand among pop singers.

But his arrival is not free. Indeed, to bring Justin Bieber on stage, you’d have to put down a $327K ticket on the table. Behind him, among the most requested singers, we find Lady Gaga.

closely followed by The Backstreet Boys and The Weeknd in 4th position. Even being so far in the ranking, there is no doubt that the price to bring in an artist remains very high. And therefore not possible for everyone.