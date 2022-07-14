Entertainment

Justin Bieber: ‘It’s getting a little better’

Justin Bieber gives his news: "It's going a little better"

Suffering from a paralysis in the face which made him cancel his tour, the singer evokes his faith.

Justin Bieber suffers from a rare syndrome paralyzing one side of his face.

Justin Bieber is slowly recovering from his illness, Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Last Friday, the singer announced that one side of his face was paralyzed, forcing him to cancel the rest of his tour. Monday, June 13, he decided to give news to his fans by posting a short text in his Instagram story, where he talks about his faith.

“I wanted to share with you a little how I feel. Every day I feel a little better and despite all the discomfort, I found comfort in the one who conceived me and knows me. It reminded me that he knows everything about me. The darker sides I wish no one knew. And he always welcomes me into his loving arms.

“Jesus is with me”

He concludes: “This approach has brought me serenity during this horrible storm that I am facing. I know this storm will pass but until then JESUS ​​IS WITH ME.”

After the United States, Justin Bieber’s tour was to come to Europe from July 31. A date has been announced in Zurich on January 18. The star did not give any indication on the resumption of his concerts.

Imperfect lifestyle or overwork in question?

