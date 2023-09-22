Justin Bieber looks dapper in an oversized sweatshirt and worn-out jeans as he leaves a meeting in Los Angeles as he holds a can of iced coffee.

By Sam Joseph Semon for DailyMail.com









Justin Bieber was seen leaving a business meeting in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old singer posed very casually as he took a sip from a can of Stumptown Coffee and walked out of the office of a video game development company.

The hitmaker, whose ex has been accused by many of her fans of throwing shade at her, chose an oversized olive green crewneck sweater that was worn over a white T-shirt.

Bieber also wore a pair of baggy blue jeans paired with bright yellow shoes.

The Baby singer wore a black hat, which he flipped backwards as he left the office as he held a folder from his company, Drew.

The artist shared a photo of his wife Hailey on his Instagram later in the day.

In the shot, which appears to be taken during the couple’s recent anniversary vacation in Japan, the 26-year-old model wears a bright blue wig while taking a mirror photo with a digital camera.

While posing for the photo, the social media personality also presented a casual figure wearing a navy blue hoodie over a white undershirt.

Bieber’s wife also left a short message in the comments section of the post that simply read: ‘Oh hi.’

The artist previously shared several photosets on his Instagram account consisting of photos taken during his time in Japan.

The singer and his wife seem to be making the most of their time getting photographed at various locations in the country.

This happy couple first met during their teenage years and their relationship remained on and off for a long time.

Bieber was previously linked to several high-profile individuals, including Selena Gomez.

Hailey also briefly dated Shawn Mendes and they attended the 2018 Met Gala with each other.

The singer and the social media personality eventually reunited in June of the same year.

The pair dated for just a month before it was revealed that they were engaged.

Bieber and Hailey obtained a marriage license in September 2018, although they did not confirm their marital status for two months.

The happy couple eventually held an official wedding ceremony in South Carolina the following September.