Justin Bieber, Madonna, Celine Dion: he goes on the trail of the descendants of Perche

Matthias Debureaux cycled through France for four years. ©DR

Originating from Ferté-Macé (Orne)Matthias Debureaux published a Worldly guide to the villages of France (Allary Editions), a true epic of the small villages of France. The author wanted to take out clichés and postcards, to dig into the stories that have sometimes passed under the radar. In the Perchhe notably dug Tourouvre and to Ige, the trail of the Percherons who left for the new world. What to make a family tree full of celebrities. Matthias Debureaux will be in dedication at the bookstore The Taste of Words the April 30, around 10:30 a.m.

Recounting the villages of France in a book is a challenge that seems endless. Why this quest?

France holds the European record with 30,000 villages, so this endless challenge amuses and stimulates me. I was born in a village, something that has become rare, because maternity wards are generally located in towns. And I grew up in different villages on the Côte de Nacre in Normandy, on the landing beaches. Discovering during my research that all the great creators, inventors and geniuses of the 20th century had drawn their inspiration from villages stunned me. I wanted to rectify the perception of our small French towns which are too often reduced to places of secondary residences or destined for television beauty contests.

These pinheads on the map are not simple decorations, but places of memory that have upset the literary, artistic, scientific and even geopolitical history of the world!

Did you really travel by bicycle to write this book? Why this choice ?

Locked in a cabin of iron and glass, we feel almost nothing when arriving in a village and the first contact will be limited to a door slam. But entering it slowly, as in a bath, with all the senses awake to powerfully feel its air, its relief, its perfumes, these are sensations that I never tire of. Sometimes it’s so exhilarating to approach a village and see it take shape little by little, in the distance, or suddenly appear around a bend. As in human relations, one can feel an immediate and inexplicable attraction, or more rarely, a slight discomfort.

What did you discover in the Perche during your visit and your research?

The crazy density of personalities whose ancestors are from the Perche and left to try their luck in Canada, towards New France. Let’s just cite for example Madonna, Celine Dion, Hillary Clinton or Justin Bieber! The story of Jean Gabin in Bonnefoi and his difficulties in being accepted by the agricultural world touched me deeply. These hundreds of peasants who surrounded his house and landed in his home in the middle of the night to make him sign a waiver and give up his land, it’s worthy of a movie scene!

How did you glean this information?

In countless biographies and memoirs at the National Library of France, and in the archives of the regional daily press. Or even sometimes by questioning the baker as was the case in Saint-Cosme-en-Varais by evoking the origins of Madonna and her very hypothetical return to her roots.

What surprised you the most in this region, you who are originally from Ornais?

Indeed, my great-grandfather was a country doctor in Orne and all his descendants made it a point of honor to be born in La Ferté-Macé. Having spent all my childhood holidays there, I know this part of the Orne well and I come back from time to time to introduce the people I love to the area. But I discovered the Perche Ornais quite late thanks to an English friend who settled there. I was surprised by the conservation of the natural sites (I am thinking in particular of the old metal signposts) and by the authenticity of the places for a region that is so popular with Parisians. It’s strange, because the Orne that I knew in the late 70s and early 80s seemed so far from Paris, all the young people in the village had the “rockabilly” style. They were sporting teddy jackets and bananas, and they evoked Paris (which he didn’t know) as an exotic city, so far away, even dangerous!

Your most beautiful village memory to write this book?

Curiously, a place that is not in the guide however moved me a lot. It is the discovery of the house of Petitière in Grais in the Orne. It’s a lovely little English medieval style mansion that I’ve often seen pictured in family albums, as my grandmother used to hang out with the owners. Passing by bike in the region during the writing of the book, I therefore wanted to see this residence which has always intrigued me. On the way back, telling this to my mother, the name of the manor brought back to her a wonderful childhood memory. Then five years old, one day in the summer of 1944, she was invited to lunch at La Petitière and forced to painfully finish a slice of steak. When suddenly, the heavy crash of a vehicle in the yard interrupted the meal. It was a jeep crowded with American soldiers liberating Orne, and especially my mother, because the steak was definitely forgotten!

Worldly guide to the villages of France , by Matthias Debureaux, Allary Editions, in bookstores since March 24. 670 pages, €20. In dedication at the bookstore Le Goût des Mots on April 30, around 10:30 a.m.

