Justin Bieber makes his first public outing since canceling his date night tour with Hailey

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Justin Bieber appears to be in high spirits as he makes his first public appearance since his tour was canceled due to health issues. Justin kept a low profile as he stepped out for dinner with his wife Hailey at Lavo in West Hollywood. The couple just celebrated 4 years of marriage! Last week, the singer announced that he was canceling the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health. The decision comes months after he went public with his diagnosis of Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 21 SEP 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Images containing children Please pixelate face before Publication*
Florence, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Known for housing Michelangelo's David sculpture, the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Italy is visited by Canadian heartthrob Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey. JB looks completely taken as he admires the artwork while holding Hailey close to him. The singer traveled to Italy where he performed for the first time on Sunday night after canceling world tour dates due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The singer had canceled Justice's world tour dates due to partial facial paralysis. He just appears to be back on the road to health as he has updated his website to include dates in Europe before heading to South America in September.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA AUGUST 2 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Customers - Images containing childrenPlease rasterize face before posting*
Image credit: BACKGRID

justin bieber has proven that he is moving forward after recently announcing that he had to cancel his Justice World Tour out of concern for his mental health. The pop star was spotted leaving a celebrity hotspot in Hollywood on Tuesday night (September 20) alongside his gorgeous wife, Hailey. Justin kept it cool with a pink Drew hoodie, while Hailey showed off her good looks by slipping into a crop top, mini skirt and matching leather jacket.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are stepping out in Los Angeles in September 2022. (BACKGRID)

The date night comes days after the “Sorry” singer canceled the remaining dates of his world tour. “Earlier this year, I went public with my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. Due to this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” Justin posted on his Instagram Story. “After resting and seeing my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe with the aim of continuing the tour. I gave six live shows, but it cost me a lot. Last weekend I played Rock in Rio and gave the Brazilians everything I had.

Earlier in the year, Justin returned to the stage as soon as he improved his battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused the pop star to experience facial paralysis. The “Sorry” singer wowed Budapest audiences in August during one of his first performances as he had to cancel 14 dates following the diagnosis.

The outing comes days after Justin canceled his tour to focus on his mental health. (BACKGROUND GRID)

In a video where Justin revealed he was suffering from the disease and had to take a temporary hiatus from performing, he apologized to his fans for taking time off, insisting he will focus on his performance. health to return to the stage. At the time, Justin added that he was doing facial exercises to help with recovery, although it’s unclear how long that will take. According to Mayo ClinicSymptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome may be temporary if treated, but the “risk of complications include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.”

The cancellation of his tour comes nearly four months after his Justice Tour show opened in Buffalo, NY, on Saturday, May 14, with a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting massacre that occurred a few hours before at a local grocery store.

