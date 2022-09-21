Justin Bieber makes his first public outing since canceling his date night tour with Hailey

Image credit: BACKGRID

justin bieber has proven that he is moving forward after recently announcing that he had to cancel his Justice World Tour out of concern for his mental health. The pop star was spotted leaving a celebrity hotspot in Hollywood on Tuesday night (September 20) alongside his gorgeous wife, Hailey. Justin kept it cool with a pink Drew hoodie, while Hailey showed off her good looks by slipping into a crop top, mini skirt and matching leather jacket.

The date night comes days after the “Sorry” singer canceled the remaining dates of his world tour. “Earlier this year, I went public with my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. Due to this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” Justin posted on his Instagram Story. “After resting and seeing my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe with the aim of continuing the tour. I gave six live shows, but it cost me a lot. Last weekend I played Rock in Rio and gave the Brazilians everything I had.

Earlier in the year, Justin returned to the stage as soon as he improved his battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused the pop star to experience facial paralysis. The “Sorry” singer wowed Budapest audiences in August during one of his first performances as he had to cancel 14 dates following the diagnosis.

In a video where Justin revealed he was suffering from the disease and had to take a temporary hiatus from performing, he apologized to his fans for taking time off, insisting he will focus on his performance. health to return to the stage. At the time, Justin added that he was doing facial exercises to help with recovery, although it’s unclear how long that will take. According to Mayo ClinicSymptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome may be temporary if treated, but the “risk of complications include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.”

Hot Items Currently

The cancellation of his tour comes nearly four months after his Justice Tour show opened in Buffalo, NY, on Saturday, May 14, with a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting massacre that occurred a few hours before at a local grocery store.