Justin Bieber nominated in 4 categories at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards!

This July 26, 2022, the names of the nominees for the MTV Music Awards have been announced. In the lot, we find Doja Cat, Harry Style or even Justin Bieber. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

This Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the names of the nominees in the different categories for the MTV Video Music Award have been given. A star, in the lot, made a very good result.

In effect, Justin Bieber qualifies in no less than four categories. It’s a nice performance when you know his health problems he had throughout the year.

The first category in which it appears is, of course, The song of the year. The selected piece is the one in feat with The Kid LAROI, to know Stay.

The latter has also nominated in the category “Best cooperation”and in the category “Best Visual Effects”. In short, this song was a hit.

But this overwhelming success is hardly surprising. Indeed, Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI had already set the MTV VMAs on fire the year behind with this music. That said, it’s still a well-deserved success.

Finally, Justin Bieber was nominated one last time in the category “Best Metaverse Performance”, for An Interactive Virtual Experience with Wave.

But Justin Bieber isn’t the only one to tear it all up at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Indeed, many other stars have performed well during his nominations. MCE TV tells you more!

What about the others?

Justin Bieber’s success at the MTV VMAs is no wonder. And for good reason, in 2021, he won artist of the year award. Just that !

However, this year, other celebrities have done even better than him. The name of Doja Cat, for example, appears in no less than six categories.

These are the categories Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop SongBest Art Direction, Best Choreography and finally Best Editing. Next, Justin Bieber seems very small!

Same goes for Harry Style which also appears in six categories: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Choreography.

Will Harry Style follow in Justin Bieber’s footsteps? in the category ofArtist of the year? To get the answer you will have to wait a little longer.

In effect, we will have to wait until August 28, 2022 to be able to attend this well-known ceremony. We will then have the names of the winners but also the often stunning performances of the artists.

It remains to be seen if Justin Bieber will win a title in one of these categories. Either way, fans are behind him and hoping he suffers the same fate of last year. To be continued !

