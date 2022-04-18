Justin Bieber nominated in eight Grammy categories

Canadians’ attention will be on singer Justin Bieber during the 64and Grammy ceremony, Sunday evening, in Las Vegas, which will reward the best artists and technicians in the music industry.

The pop music superstar from Stratford, Ont., is nominated in eight categories, including Song of the Year for his single “Peaches,” which Justin Bieber recorded with Torontonian Daniel Caesar.

His latest album Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) is also up for album of the year.

In addition, the organizers of the evening announced Friday that Justin Bieber will offer a performance on stage.

Other Canadian artists also attract attention at the annual Grammys.

Montreal singer-songwriter Allison Russell has three nominations, including Best Americana Album, a blend of American musical styles and traditions, for her debut album OutsideChild.

And despite his Grammy boycott, Toronto singer The Weeknd has been nominated three times for his contributions to other artists’ projects. This includes a nod to best melodic rap performance for Hurricane by Kanye West and for appearances on the deluxe edition of PlanetHer by Doja Cat and donda by West, both up for Album of the Year.

Others in the running include Quebec conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin, with three Grammy nominations this year, including Best Orchestral Performance for Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 3 of the Philadelphia Orchestra and for Best Opera Recording for Poulenc: Dialogues des Carmélites of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Metropolitan Opera Chorus.

Ontarian Greg Wells, a record producer from Peterborough, is also up for Best Musical Theater Album and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Many of the Grammy categories with Canadian nominees will be announced during a ceremony broadcast on the official website at 3:00 p.m. ET, prior to the televised event.

The 64and The Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will air Sunday night on Citytv and CBS.

