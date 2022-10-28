Justin Bieber on stage for the first time since his facial paralysis

justin bieberwho had to miss the stage for a while due to a frightening facial paralysis, was back on stage for the first time.

After a month on the sidelines after suffering from ramsay hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder,justin bieber is back to perform ‘All Around the World’. The star of the pop 28-year-old appeared on the stage at LuccaFestival in Italy last Sunday evening.

Bieber appeared with his tattooed chest, wearing blue shorts and a knit hat, flashing a big smile, proud to make his comeback.

Here is the message that Justin Bieber delivered to his fans, via his Instagram account, following this “return” show:

“Luv u guys and I missed you!”

“I want to thank you for inviting me back. This is my first comeback show.”

“I am very happy to be here. As some of you know, the tour Justice Tower is a matter of equality. It is a question of justice for all. No matter what you look like, no matter your shape, size, ethnicity. We are all the same, we are one.”

Credit: Screenshot

Race results: fans were greatly impressed by the performance of the solo singer, then they delivered a ton of messages to this effect on social networks.