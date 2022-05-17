Justin Bieber once again partners with Tim Hortons

The Tim Hortons chain and singer Justin Bieber turn up with a second collaboration in less than a yearperfect for the arrival of summer.

This time around, it’s 16-hour cold brew coffee that’s the focus of the campaign. the Biebs Brew will satisfy your iced coffee needs with its French vanilla flavor.



On June 6, you can order a Biebs Brew as well as the TimBiebs, which are coming back for the occasion, in a box of ten. The flavors should be the same as last November’s big release, chocolate and white fudge, sour cream and chocolate chips, and birthday cake waffle.

Justin is a huge Tim Hortons fan. Timbits are his favorite items on the menu and it’s what inspired the chef in culinary innovation to develop surprising flavors.

The outing will be enhanced by a new item to get, a glass with lid and straw style tumbler in stainless steel in the colors of the Tim Horton X Justin Bieber campaign. The quantities will go quickly!

The first collaboration was such a success, we expect the same with the Biebs Brewideal for hot summer days!

