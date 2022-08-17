Justin Bieber once said Anne Frank was his fan

justin bieber does not need any particular presentation. However, this Hollywood pop singer often finds himself trapped in controversies, and one of them was stating that Anne Frank would have been his fan if she was alive. Justin Bieber gained popularity at a very young age, and when he visited the Anne Frank Museum in Amsterdam, he caused a lot of controversy.

After his return, he shared his thoughts in a tweet and wrote, “It’s really inspiring to be able to come here. Anne was a wonderful girl. Hopefully she would have been a believer.”

After that, the singer faced a lot of backlash and trolls from netizens. However, in his defence, justin bieber mentioned that the tour guide told him that Anne Frank was a pop culture lover.

Celebrities didn’t take it well. Many Hollywood celebrities have come forward to denigrate Justine Bieber.

Lena Dunham tweeted: “Anne was stupid. Hopefully she would have gone from the window to the wall” -Lil Jon on Anne Frank. While Mindy Kaling wrote: “I’m out of the country & the news seems lame guys. Accidental racist? Bieber’s thing about Anne Frank? Kobe’s Achilles heel is compelling, I guess. »

Actor-director-writer, Ricky Gervais tweeted, “I agree with Justin Bieber. Anne Frank would have loved her thing. It’s perfect to be played very very softly so no one can hear it. »

Well, we’ll never know if Anne Frank would have become a Belieber or not.