Justin Bieber, paralyzed, cancels all his concerts

After canceling two concert dates, pop star Justin Bieber has announced that he needs to take a break from his career. He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber gave an update on the singer during an interview on the show Tonight Show. This one being affected by facial paralysis. She was rather reassuring about her state of health and affirmed that the 28-year-old article is fine. And to add to host Jimmy Fallon: ” Obviously, the turn of events has been strange in recent months and even in recent days (…). He’s fine and he’ll get better and better “.

On June 10, Justin Bieber posted a video on his Instagram account. In it he explains that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome which paralyzes half of his face. The video has been viewed over 50 million times. The American singer also announced that he was canceling the rest of his world tour. Justice World Tours due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The couple has accumulated health problems in recent months and the 25-year-old American model suffered a mini-stroke last March.

Justin Bieber and his wife, closer than ever

Hailey Bieber confided that this situation has also brought them much closer. ” Honestly, the good thing about this — what he went through, what I went through — is that it really bonded us. I feel like we’re closer than ever. “After a marriage pronounced in secret in New York in 2018, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber said “yes” a second time in 2019, in South Carolina. In her latest Instagram video, the Canadian pop star is confident: “Everything will return to normal. It’s just a matter of time ! » We wish him a speedy recovery!