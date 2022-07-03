Justin Bieber paralyzed: his wife gives horrible news!

Facebook

Fans of singer Justin Bieber have been asking for patience for a while. Their favorite singer, for health reasons, postpones his concerts on hold. But what is really the state of health of the famous singer? His wife takes the lead to give news. Discover in the rest of the guide, the essentials on the paralysis of Justin Bieber.

Who is Justin Bieber?

Justin Bieber is no longer a face to present because of his strong popularity. For those who still don’t know him, he is a Canadian singer-songwriter, dancer and actor. Born on 1er March 1994 in London, he was spotted only at the age of 13 by the American artistic agent Scooter Braun who helped him sign a contract in his Label. Two years later, the young Bieber released his first album called My World, an album which was a worldwide success. In 2016, he was the first artist to have the most views on the YouTube channel and on various social networks such as Twitter and Instagram. Today, his state of health no longer allows him to be present at the various concerts scheduled for him. On the revolutionmagazine.com site, his wife makes lively revelations about the evolution of the paralysis from which he suffers.

An evil that prevents Justin Bieber from responding to his various concerts

Before Justin Bieber fell ill, he didn’t go a single day without updating his fans. But this time, the disease has taken over and his silence is justified. According to the words of Hayley Baldwin, Justin Bieber’s companion on the public.fr site, we can understand that the famous singer suffers from paralysis in the face. There is indeed a side of his face that is inert. The hospitalization not having gone well, the singer still seems to be in poor condition. All Justin Bieber fans are therefore asked to be patient until the latter recovers. For the moment, it would be illusory to hope for his return to the podiums anytime soon.