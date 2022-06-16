Justin Bieber paralyzed in the face: his wife Hailey Baldwin gives his news

Guest on the show The Tonight Show this Wednesday, June 15, Hailey Baldwin, the wife of Justin Bieber, gave news on the state of health of the singer. The latter, suffering from facial paralysis, was forced to cancel his tour.

His fans were happy to be able to find him on stage, unfortunately many of them were disappointed. We are in the night from June 10 to 11 when Justin Bieber takes to his Instagram account to announce sad news to his community. The husband of Hailey Baldwin has indeed revealed that he is suffering from a rare syndrome which paralyzes half of his face. “As you can see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt”, explained the interpreter of Love Yourself, through a video.

So it was reluctantly that Justin Bieber was forced to take time off to thus take advantage of it for “rest and relax and come back to 100%”. To do this, the star is counting on the support of Hailey Baldwin, his wife of four years. Guest on the show The Tonigh Show this Wednesday, may 15, the latter has also taken the opportunity to give news of his half.

“He is fine”

Faced with presenter Jimmy Fallon, Hailey Baldwin, who was recently hospitalized, wanted to reassure about Justin Bieber’s health condition. “Obviously there has been a strange turn of events over the past few months and even the past few days”she said, before adding: “He’s fine and he’ll be fine”.

If the situation seems particularly complicated, the niece of Alec Baldwin still managed to make the most of it. “Honestly, the good thing about this whole situation, in what he’s been through and what I’ve been through, is that it really bonded us. I feel like we’re really closer than ever.” she concluded. One thing is certain, Justin Bieber will come back, if all goes well, only stronger.