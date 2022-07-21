Justin Bieber paralyzed in the face: the singer resumes his world tour

Paralyzed in the face after contracting Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin Bieber is determined not to let the disease take over his tour. As confirmed by the magazine varietythe Canadian singer will be back on stage at the end of July.

Remember. On the night of June 10 to 11, Justin Bieber shared a video on Instagram, in which he announced that he was victim of facial paralysis. “Hello everyone. I wanted to let you know what is happening to me right now. As you can see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt”confided the interpreter of Peachesbefore adding: “It’s a virus that attacks nerves in my ear, causing facial paralysis. You can see that eye don’t blink, I can only smile on one side of my face“.

Supported, the singer had to postpone his world tour, the Justice World Tour. An announcement difficult to digest for his fans, deprived of a concert for two years, Covid-19 obliges. “It is with a heavy heart that we have to make this announcement about the Justice World Tour,” announced a press release, written by Justin Bieber’s label. This Wednesday, July 20, the magazine variety revealed that Hailey Baldwin’s husband was about to return to the stage…

Justin Bieber resumes his major world tour

If Justin Bieber has not officially announced that he is out of trouble, the media variety revealed that the Canadian singer was about to resume his major world tour on July 31. In any case, this is what is written on the official website of his big tour, the Justice World Tour. If we trust the dates, the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez will perform at the Lucca Summer Festival, in Italy.

In another video, posted on June 13, 2022, Justin Bieber wanted to reassure his fans, stating that his illness was “improving”as the days pass. “I know everything will get better. It will take time, we don’t know how long, but I know it will. I believe in it and I believe in God, and I also believe that all of this is happening for a while. reason. I don’t know what it is at the moment, but in the meantime, I will rest”, confided Justin Bieber. It would therefore seem that his prayers (and those of his fans) have been answered.