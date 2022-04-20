Justin Bieber partners with online therapy platform Better Help!

Committed to mental health issues, Justin Bieber offers a month of therapy to his fans on the “Better Help” platform.

He talks about it without complex in his songs and is now involved with the online platform “Better Help”. With its notoriety, Justin Bieber lifts the taboo on mental illness. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Justin Bieber takes action on mental health issues

A renowned singer with a meteoric rise, Justin Bieber has known success, the life of luxury and notoriety since a young age.

If he can be proud of his incredible career, the very famous Canadian artist has nevertheless gone through very difficult times.

Difficult to face the gaze of the public, to protect oneself from ill-intentioned people and to manage one’s image when one goes from shadow to light in such a short time.

The performer of the title One Less Lonely Girl so ended up lose control and take the wrong paths. If he didn’t admit it right away, he dares today put words to his ill-being.

At the bottom of the abyss, Justin Bieber fell into depression… Supported by Hailey Bieberthe woman who shares his daily life today, he finally managed to get by.

Happier than ever, he now leads a quiet life alongside the very famous 25-year-old American model.

The couple lives on a little cloud and does not intend to come down anytime soon. The two stars do not hesitate to display their happiness in the eyes of all on social networks.

Recovered, the singer tries today to lift the veil on the taboo around mental health. MCE TV tells you more!

The singer encourages his fans to consult

In full tour, Justin Bieber continues to carry his fight. Not long ago, the very famous 28-year-old singer went like this associated with “Better Help”.

What is it about ? A platform that connects users with mental health professionals. Just that !

Through this partnership, the Canadian artist encourages his fans to consult. He hopes to break the taboo around this subject which concerns more people than one would think.

The performer of the title That Should Be Me offer a free month of therapy to those who will go through it to register on the online portal.

Yes, you read it correctly! A supported and welcomed initiative by the public of the young prodigy. One thing is then certain, Justin Bieber has not finished talking about him.

Nothing seems to be able to stop it! He thus connects the projects, but especially, the very big successes. It must be said that he has a lot of talent.

Thus, his very many fans admire him and therefore do not hesitate to let him know. They follow him and support him en masse in each of his undertakings.

We let you discover Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for their first Grammys !