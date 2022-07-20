Justin Bieber pays tribute to the victims during a concert

Justin Bieber was in Buffalo on Saturday, hours after an 18-year-old neo-Nazi attacked a convenience store in the city. For the singer, it was impossible to play without paying tribute to the 10 people who died, while three others were seriously injured in the shooting. During his concert the same evening at the Keybank Center, the interpreter of Peaches took a minute to reflect, inviting his audience to do the same.

“It’s such an honor to be back here. As you know, there’s been a tragedy in the city, but what we’re going to do tonight is honor those people, and I wish we could have a moment of silence. It would mean a lot to me,” he told the crowd, bowing his head in silence.

Honor the lives lost

Justin Bieber also relayed this moment on Instagram the next day, speaking directly to the few people who felt that it was not necessary to keep silent out of respect for the victims. “To the people who could not remain silent to honor the lives that were so tragically lost, I invite you to ask yourself why,” he wrote in the caption. The star seemed particularly affected by the killing, as can be seen in another video, where he addresses his team, a few minutes before the start of the show.

“Guys, you probably heard what happened. Pretty awful stuff. But I can’t wait for tonight, can’t wait to get on this stage and do what we do best, have a good time and bring joy to the city. We really need it. So let’s do that,” he tells his dancers, musicians and singers. “We are with you, Buffalo, and we oppose this act of racist terrorism,” he posted in the caption of another video, where we see him singing.