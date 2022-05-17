Justin Bieber pays tribute to the victims of the racist attack in Buffalo!

Justin Bieber couldn’t help but pay tribute to the victims of the attack that took place in Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Justin Bieber performed in concert the night after the Buffalo bombing. So he used it to pay tribute to the many victims. The MCE TV editorial explains everything from A to Z!

What happened on this famous Saturday, May 14, 2022?

You may not have heard of the Buffalo bombing, which took place on Saturday, May 14, 2022. This is surprising as video of the massacre took struggling to disappear from the canvas. Don’t panic though. We’ll give you a recap right away.

An 18-year-old white man opened fire in a supermarket in New York State. He killed at least ten people and three wounded.

According to Buffalo FBI policeman Stephen Belongia, this is a racist attack. Indeed, most of the victims were African American.

“We are investigating this incident as being both a hate crime and a racially motivated violent extremism case. », he said. It remains to be seen what this will bring.

There is always that this event affected the whole world. Singer Justin Bieber was very touched. It’s no wonder when you remember his commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement. Yes, the singer hates racism.

Justin Bieber therefore did not hesitate to pay tribute to the victims, in its own way. If you want to find out what star Justin Bieber has been up to, then be sure to read on. The MCE TV editorial staff gives you more details below.

Justin Bieber sets the record straight

As noted above, Justin Bieber couldn’t help but pay tribute to those who died in the Buffalo bombing, during his tour. On the night of the attack, he was at the Keybank Center.

“It’s such an honor to be back here. As you know, there’s been a tragedy in the city, but what we’re going to do tonight is honor those people, and I wish we could have a moment of silence. It would mean a lot to me. »he thus launched to his public, during his Justice Tour.

Justin Bieber did not hesitate to speak again on his social networks, after his incredible show. He recalled that racism is to be banished from our lives.

He also pushed a rant against the fans who failed to respect the famous minute of silence. And the least we can say is that he did not go with the back of the spoon.

“To the people who could not remain silent to honor the lives that were so tragically lost, I invite you to ask yourself why. », wrote Justin Bieber in the caption of an Instagram post. Ouch. It stings.

But rest assured. Justin Bieber finally calmed down. A little time passed with his great friend Billie Eilish and everything is better. Phew!

