Justin Bieber pictured with his pants around his knees at the LA golf club

Justin Bieber was photographed with his pants around his knees while playing golf over the weekend.

The “Peaches” singer was soaking up the sun at an exclusive Los Angeles golf course when he pulled up behind a nearby tree to take a getaway.

In the photos, the pop star, 28, laughed as she tried to find a place to relieve herself before a friend pointed to the large tree next to them.

Bieber, who donned a matching cream ensemble, then walked over to him before unbuttoning his shorts and quietly going about his business.

After some much-needed relief, the “Love Yourself” singer wasted no time getting back to green.

Bieber relieved himself in the middle of a round of golf.

Bieber’s willingness to drop his pants in public might come as no surprise to his wife, Hailey Bieber, who recently opened up about the couple’s steamy sex life on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

While she told host Alexandra Cooper threesomes didn’t ‘work’ for the couple, she revealed they were more ‘sex night’ people – her favorite position being ‘doggy style’.

Bieber laughed at the funny situation with his friend.

Hailey also claimed the couple, who recently celebrated their four-year anniversary, have “worked really hard” to build their “beautiful trust and bond.”

Although Justin quickly resolved his bladder issues, he has struggled with a series of health issues over the past two months.

In September, the Grammy winner announced he had to cancel the remainder of his “Justice” world tour after facing complications from his diagnosis of Ramsay-Hunt syndrome.

“Earlier this year, I went public with my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

The duo returned to golf after the short break.

“Due to this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” he continued. “After resting and seeing my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe with the aim of continuing the tour. I did six live shows, but it really cost me a lot.

“After coming off stage, exhaustion overwhelmed me and I realized that I had to make my health the priority right now,” he said, adding that he would no longer be performing for the 70 last shows of the tour in order to take “time to rest and get better”.