Justin Bieber: “please pray for me”, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is becoming difficult for the singer

Justin Bieber announced that he would be taking some time to “rest and relax, and get back to 100%” after being diagnosed with a virus that left half his face paralyzed.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So i have complete paralysis on this side of my face”, he said in a video he posted on Instagram.

“It is because of this virus that attacks the nerve of my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to be paralyzed”, added the singer, 28 years old.

Now Bieber posted another little update and He has asked his followers for prayers, as the paralysis makes his daily tasks more challenging.

“It has become more and more difficult to eat, which has been extremely frustrating, he wrote in his stories adding:

“Please pray for me” Justin Bieber

Justin told his fans that he has been doing facial exercises to try to get his face “back to normal” as his condition led him to cancel concerts in Toronto and Washington.

“We don’t know how long it will be, but everything will be fine. I have hope and trust in God. I trust that all this is for a reason and I’m not sure what it is at the moment, but in the meantime I’m going to rest, “he said optimistically.

