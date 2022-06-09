Justin Bieber postpones concerts due to Lyme disease – People – Culture

Justin Bieber fans suffered a setback after In the last hours, the singer will announce through his social networks that he will postpone some dates of his tour.

Justin Bieber on his Instagram. Photo: Instagram: @justinbieber

In the next few days Bieber would perform in Toronto, however, he was forced to cancel the concerts on June 7, 8 and 10. The artist used Instagram to explain that everything is due to a recommendation from his doctors, due to the Lyme disease he suffers from.

The interpreter of ‘Baby’ has not clarified if he cancels more concerts and on social networks, fans wonder what will happen to the next dates. Bieber’s team has also not said to what days the canceled events will be postponed.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this. I did my best to get better, but my illness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone the next shows due to medical orders. To all my people, I love you very much. I’m going to rest and be better, “said the singer in a story on his Instagram account.

This is not the first time that Justin Bieber has taken to his social networks to talk about his battle against Lyme disease. which was first diagnosed in 2020.

What is Lyme disease?

It is a bacterial infection caused by a tick bite. Although some of those who are diagnosed can cope with it with antibiotics in a short time, symptoms usually remain for years.

The disease has no cure and manifests itself with muscle pain, joint pain, fever, fatigue, chills, headaches and swollen lymph nodes. It also spreads to the nervous system.

Other celebrities living with Lyme disease include Thalia, Avril Lavigne, Bella Hadid and Richard Gere.

