Justin Bieber postpones his tour, Wejdene’s ex accused of murder, Khloé Kardashian has a tumor

justin bieber

He postpones his tour

Hard blow for the 28-year-old singer! On October 6, Hailey’s husband was forced to announce the postponement of his entire world tour. “The fatigue caught up with me and I understood that I had to make my health a priority“, he explained. Since last June, Justin has suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which paralyzes half of his face. If the news given by his wife in July during his visit to the Tonight Show seemed reassuring, it turns out that in reality, the star would be much worse off than we imagined. Only rest can help him get back on his feet.

Wejdene

His ex accused of murder!

The drama took place on the night of October 7 to 8, in Essonne. During a fight between two rival bands, the rapper YKM, ex of the singer Wejdene, killed one of his own friends by mistake, victim of a stray bullet. Himself threatened by hooded men, he then fled and was rescued by the police, who first placed him in custody. Currently in pre-trial detention, the 18-year-old is indicted for murder and aggravated violence.

Khloe Kardashian

A tumor in the face!

For the past few weeks, some have been talking about seeing Khloé wearing a bandage on her cheek. But the reason was unfortunately not a cosmetic touch-up: the mother of True, 4, and a 2-month-old baby had to have a small tumor removed from her face. “After the biopsy, the doctors decided that it had to be removed immediately,” explained the one who had already had to have a melanoma treated in her back, at 19 years old. A new scare which, she hopes, will be the last this time.

Jared Leto will play Karl Lagerfeld in the biopic dedicated to the life of the fashion kaiser.

Christian Quesada was sentenced to stay one more month in prison during his hearing before the Perpignan sentence enforcement judge.

Olivia Wilde wants to move full time to London with Harry Styles. She has already started visiting schools for her children.

Tom Cruise may well become the first actor to shoot in space. NASA has already given the green light for this project.

Rafael Nadal is thrilled. His wife, Xisca Perell gave birth to their first child on October 9.

Kim Kardashian can boast of having beaten Meghan Markle hands down. Her True Crime podcast has been listened to more than the Duchess of Sussex’s.

Sean Penn is in mourning. He has just lost his mother, actress Eileen Ryan. She was 94 years old.

Jada Pinkett will withdraw from public life to be able to write his Memoirs. She will talk about her problems with depression.

Milla Jasmine decided to retire from reality television. “As soon as you don’t feel appreciated at your fair value, there’s no point in forcing,” she said.

Kylian Mbappe tops the highest paid footballers in the world with an estimated salary of 131 million euros per year.