Justin Bieber postpones the rest of his Justice tour

The news fell Thursday afternoon: Justin Bieber finally resigns himself to postpone all the remaining dates of his tour Justice due to his state of health.

Justin Bieber had around fifty concerts planned until March 25, notably in Asia, Oceania and Europe. As part of the tour Justicethe 28-year-old singer-songwriter stopped by the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa and the Bell Center in Montreal last March.

The popular Canadian singer had already had to interrupt his tour twice this year in order to focus on his health. Recall that Justin Bieber suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a reactivation of the chickenpox virus which causes many symptoms, including intense fatigue, rashes affecting the ear or mouth as well as paralysis of the facial nerve which was victim the singer last spring.

The tour Justice was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but had to be postponed several times due to the pandemic.

On a more positive note, Justin Bieber is said to have almost completed his seventh studio album which should include the song. Honest performed in duet with American rapper Don Toliver. This disc will succeed Justice published in March 2021 and carried by the extracts Holy, hold-on, Ghost, Peaches, Anyone and lonely.

