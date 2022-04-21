Justin Bieber prays with his team before taking the stage in Cincinnati

In a video posted to his Instagram account last night, Canadian star Justin Bieber can be seen praying with his team before taking the stage for a concert in Cincinnati.

Justin Bieber began his world tour, the “Justice World Tour” on February 18.

Tuesday night, the singer was in Cincinnati, Ohio for a concert. The star who regularly uses his Instagram account, followed by 231 million people, to speak about his faith and evangelize his fans, published a video where we see him leading a short time of prayer with his team before the concert.

“I’m just going to pray, I’m not going to make big speeches. I just want to have fun tonight on stage,” he announces at the start of the clip, taking members of his team by the shoulders. He begins by thanking the Lord.

“God we thank you so much for this day, we thank you for this opportunity to use our gifts on stage. »

“I pray for peace. I pray that we will be trusted. I pray for ease and crazy style tonight. We thank you for the style Lord, in the name of Jesus, AMEN, ”added the Canadian star, to the applause of the group.

On the occasion of the “Justice World Tour”, the singer encourages his fans to act in favor of social justice. He promises prizes, including free VIP concert tickets or a trip to Paris to meet him, to those who will support one of the 18 charities of the project.

