Justin Bieber, recovered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, will resume his “Justice” tour on July 31

Justin Bieber is better. The 28-year-old Canadian singer, who announced in early June that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, will resume his tour on July 31, according to the American magazine Variety. It will begin with Italy, during the Lucca Summer Festival, before continuing with five other dates in Europe in August.

It will then fly to South America, then to South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. He will return to Europe from January to March, with, in particular, two concerts in Paris, on March 6 and 7, 2023, specifies TF1, which has had confirmation of the singer’s return to the stage.

Half blocked mouth

The interpreter of “Baby” had been forced to suspend his world tour in June, when he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. “I can no longer smile on this side, part of my face is paralyzed,” he explained, facing the camera, to his 240 million subscribers on Instagram. In his video, Justin Bieber was unable to blink his right eye, his mouth half blocked.

