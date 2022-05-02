Entertainment

Justin Bieber releases a James Bond music video

Justin Bieber is back with Honest, a brand new song performed in duet with American rapper Don Toliver. This novelty is accompanied by a music video inspired by a film by james bondshot in the mountains, in the heart of winter!

I love Don Toliver’s melodies, they are crazy! He has a really amazing cadence in his songs and music. I’m a real fan. It is unique. And that’s what I love about any artist, that they just do what they love and do it well. “said Justin Bieber about this new collaboration.

The release of this song was announced a few days ago by Justin Bieber himself, on social networks. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter posted a hilarious video titled i feel funnyfilmed on the set of the music video ofHonest (see down there).

Justin Bieber’s most recent album was released in March 2021. Titled Justicethe Canadian singer’s seventh disc included the excerpts Holy, hold-on, Ghost, Peaches, Anyone and lonely.

Justin Bieber is currently continuing the North American leg of his international tour Justice which notably stopped at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa and the Bell Center in Montreal last March.

