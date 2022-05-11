Justin Bieber releases music video for Honest, a single with Don Toliver

The good news about Justin Bieber keeps coming

Although thenews music of the year 2021 was marked by justin bieber, it seems that will also be the case in 2022. Indeed, the Canadian singer has delivered the music video for Honest . This is a very hip hop which he shares with American rapper Don Toliver.

The artist lets off steam in the Honest video

With the success of his opus Justice, including the single Peaches, Justin Bieber does not intend to stop there. He even turned the clip from Honest in the middle of the snowy mountains with Don Toliver to escape the stress of everyday life. Then, the two stars were filmed in a luxurious chalet and on a frozen lake in front of Cole Bennett’s lens.

Justin Bieber lifted the veil on a music video with Don Toliver

The Canadian star will pack her bags in Paris

Since February, Justin Bieber has been traveling to defend his ultimate album. As part of his tour, he will perform in the French capital on March 6 and 7, 2023. The artist will thus ignite the stages of the Accor Arena of Paris during these two evenings.

Zoom on the latest opus of the singer

Released in 2021, Justice takes you by the titles lonely and Anyone wowed his fans. All six singles from this record were in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 American. A week after its release, this musical collection sold 154,000 copies, becoming the 8and album number 1 by Justin Bieber.

Photo Credit: Justin Bieber -DSC 0589-10.20.12 (8107447247) by Joe Bielawa from Minneapolis via Wikimedia Commons/Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)