Justin Bieber Reportedly Ended His Friendship With Kanye West After His Remarks About Hailey Bieber

The pranks of Yes have angered many, especially after he designed and wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt for his collection. Prominent personalities like Meek Mill, Diddy and Hailey Bieber slammed the rapper and fashion mogul.

Ye creates enemies left and right.

Yes responded to many of his detractors, and was particularly virulent towards Hailey Bieber. Justin’s wife had made a statement to defend the editor-in-chief of Vogue Gabriella Karefa Johnsonone of the targets of West’s ire.

The Chicago rapper screenshotted a news article covering the defense ofHailey and addressed Justin in the caption. “Wait, am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know”.

West then posted another screenshot, this time of a 2016 article about how Hailey and drake out together. “Hold your wife back before I go crazy”, he wrote, presumably addressing the husband of Hailey.

He first reminded justin that they were friends before sharing a lengthy speech on the state of the fashion industry. West in his text implied that Hailey changed his nose. Without surprise, justin and Hailey Bieber did not support these attacks. The Ontario native now feels he has no choice but to distance himself, say sources close to him.

