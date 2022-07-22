Justin Bieber resumes his Justice tour

The shows start again on July 31!

justin bieber will finally resume its tour Justice on July 31, after a forced rest, due to Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, reported People.

The singer will kick off a festival tour starting in Italy, then continuing to South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. He will finish the tour in Europe in 2023.

As for the shows that have been postponed in the United States, new dates will be announced soon.

Recall that on June 10, the singer confided in a video about his diagnosis which caused paralysis in the face.

“Hi everyone, this is Justin. I wanted to keep you posted on what’s going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay-Hunt syndrome. It is because of this virus attacking the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves that caused the paralysis of my face. As you can see, this eye does not close. I can’t smile with this side of my face, this nostril doesn’t move, so there’s complete paralysis on this side of my face,” he said in the video.

Since then, he and his wife, Hailey Bieber took the opportunity to rest for two weeks in the Bahamas.