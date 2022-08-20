Justin Bieber reunited with the Kardashian family for a crazy evening!

Justin Bieber is very attached to the Kardashian family. He just joined them for a crazy evening!

Justin Bieber is much better since the announcement of his illness! He even found himself with the Kardashian family for a crazy evening! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Justin Bieber is much better

Good news, Justin Bieber is doing much better. He managed to recover with the help of his wife Hailey. As a reminder, he announced that he was suffering from facial paralysis, and especially Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face. It is because of this virus which attacks the nerve of my ear and my facial nerves which caused the paralysis of my face”.

No choice ! He therefore had to cancel his concerts, and three dates of his world tour. The doctors therefore advised him to rest to get back in shape. Plastic surgeon Charles Nduka said that about 75% of patients with the syndrome who receive a early treatment fully recover.

Fortunately, the singer is doing well today. I have to say that his darling was therefore very caring: ” Hailey constantly checked that Justin was okay.

“It was very scary for her even though she knows he will be fine. So she was close to Justin, and he supported her with her health issues. This made them indestructible”.

A beautiful friendship with the Kardashians

He has even already resumed his tour in Lucca, Italy. Something that makes him very proud : “ So we’re back. What a beautiful, beautiful evening. wow. I love you guys, you are the sexiest group of people I know. I’m just so grateful to be back. And I love you guys so much… Let’s go and we’re going to tear it all up”.

“So I want to thank each and every one of you for being part of this tour. Come on, let’s enjoy the rest of the evening.”

Justin Bieber is also taking advantage of his recovery to see his friends again. This Thursday, August 18, he did not hesitate to join the Kardashian family for attend the 818 Tequila Investor’s Event.

It is then an evening organized by Kendall Jenner, which took place in Malibu. All the sisters were there! Even Kim Kardashian who just broke up with Pete Davidson.

Justin Bieber did not fail to put on his most stylish outfit to attend the event. So he had a streetwear style. His sweetheart was by his side. Remember that she is the best friend of Kendall Jenner.

One thing is certain, this evening was very intense! Kim Kardashian would therefore have approached Orlando Bloom. There was even Jaden, the son of Will Smith. The festive spirit was indeed there during Kendall Jenner’s Tequila 818.