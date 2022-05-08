Justin Bieber reveals he made a mistake marrying Hailey Baldwin

The singer Justin Bieber surprised some of his followers due to a revelation about his marriage to the model Hailey Baldwin, with whom he completes a bond of more than three years.

The couple received criticism at the time, as Internet users and paparazzi assured that the interpreter of “Baby” had hastily married Baldwin, in response to his “stormy” past with fellow singer Selena Gomez. With recent statements, Bieber accepted to make a mistake.

moments of crisis

The 28-year-old, winner of two Grammy Awards, spoke about his marriage in an interview with Apple Music’s ‘The Ebro Show’ podcast.

“It has been a journey. I remember when I first got married – I had a little emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it wasn’t,” she said.

What he had initially thought of the relationship was diluted. The mistake, he said, was expecting 25-year-old Hailey to act or behave in a particular way, but realizing he wouldn’t be that way he said to himself ‘you’re a hypocrite’.

“You want your wife to do something that you are not doing. Sometimes it’s hard to look in the mirror and realize, man, maybe you’re not the person you necessarily thought you were. That’s just the result of trauma and life circumstances.”

He did not go into detail about what he saw different in the model after his courtship with Selena Gómez. However, he assured, he found in God a guide to cope with his emotional crisis and continue the relationship with Hailey to reach the altar.

“Ultimately, that encourages a lot of people. Sometimes, it’s discouraging: life hits you in the face and it can be hard to get up, but you can have God in your perspective. He is not an angry guy. He is a loving, considerate and compassionate God (…) ”, he stressed.

In fact, it is not the first time that the singer of ‘Peaches’ demonstrates his approach to God after his excesses in the music industry. Months ago he commented that on his way to being a world-renowned artist he committed “a lot of stupid things”, but thanks to faith he was focusing.

“I don’t want to let the shame of my past dictate what I can do for people now. (…) I’m still available to help. And I’m still worthy of helping,” he mentioned in a talk with ‘GQ’ magazine.

“We are (with Hailey) building moments as a couple. Before, I had no home, no partner, no one to love. But now I have it,” she concluded.

The couple is one of the most acclaimed in the show. After more than three years of commitment, there are plenty of fans who hope to see the family grow with babies.