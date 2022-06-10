Justin Bieber reveals his disturbing diagnosis and that he is partially paralyzed in the face

After the cancellation of a series of concerts in the last few weeks, Justin Bieber spoke to his fans to explain his situation.

The singer posted a video on Friday in which he explains that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, or auricular shingles, a virus that attacks the nerves of the ears and face.

Under his publication, it is written “IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you and keep me in your prayers.

Justin explains that, as we can see, the right side of his face is paralyzed. He can’t blink, smile or move his nostril. He indicates that it is rather serious and that it is his body sending him the message that it is time for him to rest.

This is why he must continue to postpone concerts. He apologizes for the whole situation to his fans, who he hopes are understanding of the situation.

The singer of Ghost needs to rest and doesn’t know when everything will be back to normal. He remains positive in all of this, even if he seems weakened.

His diagnosis comes a few weeks after the discomfort experienced by his wife, model Hailey Rhodes Bieber. She had suffered a stroke while they were having lunch together.

