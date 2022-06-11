Justin Bieber reveals that he suffers from a syndrome that keeps half of his face paralyzed

Justin Bieber he will have to spend some time away from the stage, because his state of health is not the best; Through a video, the 28-year-old singer revealed that because he suffers from a syndrome, half of his face is paralyzed.

He explained that it is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected a nerve in his ear, causing paralysis.

In the video it is observed that the Canadian cannot blink with one of his eyes and can only smile with one side of his mouth.

“I wanted to let you guys know what’s been going on, obviously, as you can probably see on my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it’s because of this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, in my facial nerves, and caused my face had paralysis, as you can see this eye does not blink, I cannot smile on this side of my face, this nostril does not move, so there is total paralysis on this side of my face, “he said.

Justin, who a few days ago offered a concert in Mexico City, reiterated that the matter is “quite serious” and that he must take time to recover his health.

“I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me to slow down, and I hope you guys understand. I will use this time to rest and relax, and get back to 100% so I can do what I came here to do since I was born, ”she assured.

At the moment he practices facial exercises that will help him improve his condition, for which he explained to his fans that they will have to wait to see him return to the stage.

“I love you guys, thank you for being patient with me and I’m going to get better, I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal, only time, we don’t know how long it’s going to take, but it’s all going to be well i hope and i trust in god i trust that everything is for a reason, i’m not sure what it is at the moment but in the meantime i’m going to rest. I love you, peace”.

A few days ago he alerted his fans after canceling three concerts in Canada, at that time he explained that due to medical indications he had to rest; Justin accompanied his message with a call to his fans to keep him in his prayers.